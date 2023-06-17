Reports are emerging that assailants believed to be Allied Democratic Front (ADF) rebels have attacked a school in Kasese district and allegedly killed 25 students. The attack occurred on Friday night.

The Mpondwe Lhubirira Secondary School students were attacked while sleeping in their dormitories by the rebels. The school, in Mpondwe, is about two kilometres from the Democratic Republic of Congo border with Uganda.

Presently eight students are known to have been injured in the attack.

The rebels are said to have abducted an unknown number of students as they retreated back into the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The injured have been taken to Bwera General Hospital.

During the attack, a dormitory is said to have been burnt. The school food store was also broken into and looted.

The attack has been confirmed by Kasese Resident District Commissioner Joe Walusimbi.

Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says police is on ground to ascertain the number of dead and missing as well as how the attack occurred.

Enanga further added that Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) are in pursuit of the group thought to be headed towards Virunga National Park.

The attack on the school comes twenty-five years to the day after the same rebel outfit launched a devastating attack on Uganda Technical College, Kichwamba on June 8, 1998. Reports indicate 80 students lost their lives in that ADF attack while another 100 were abducted.

More details to follow