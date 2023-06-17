Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has opened a new branch in Hoima, along Main Street Hoima City in the mid-Western region of Uganda.

According to the bank, the opening of the new branch is aimed at bringing products and services closer to customers.

The opening of the Hoima branch brings DTB Uganda’s branch network to 36.

This comes in line with the bank’s strategic expansion roadmap which entails providing quality customer service and easy accessibility to its diverse product portfolio.

Speaking at the opening, DTB Uganda’s Chief Executive Officer Varghese Thambi said: “We are delighted to open Hoima branch today and offer our customers a more convenient banking experience. DTB’s growing network of branches represents our ongoing commitment to be closer to our customers and providing them with easy and convenient access to our services.”

He added that the Hoima City branch, targets traders, business owners and farmers.

”The branch will offer a wide range of innovative products and services to our customers in the Bunyoro region, while giving opportunities to grow their business and transform their lives.” Thambi noted.

The new locations will offer extensive products and services to customers including personal and business accounts, loans, supply chain financing, mortgages, cards and investment options.

Customers will also be able to access their accounts and perform banking transactions through the Bank’s digital channels, while visiting the branch locations for personalized service.

The Branch opening was officiated by the executive director, Bank of Uganda Dr. Tumubweine Twinemanzi.

Dr. Twinemanzi urged Ugandans to embrace banking as a channel of embracing financial inclusion, wealth accumulation and investment.

He committed Bank of Uganda’s commitment to a stable economy through a well regulated banking industry.