By Xenia Wachira

In the last couple of years, artificial intelligence (A.I) has rapidly transformed every sector and the job matching industry is no different.

Job matching refers to the process of aligning the qualifications, skills, and preferences of job seekers with the requirements and characteristics of job openings. It involves assessing the compatibility between a candidate’s profile and the specific criteria outlined by employers for a particular position.

Traditionally, job matching was predominantly performed by human recruiters who reviewed resumes, conducted interviews, and made subjective judgments. However, advancements in technology, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), have significantly impacted the job matching process by introducing automation and data-driven decision-making.

BrighterMonday Uganda has gradually been introducing new technology in our matching products and in May 2023, we released our latest technology that incorporates more advanced features that analyze large volumes of data, including job descriptions, candidate profiles, and historical hiring data, to facilitate more efficient and accurate job matching.

Additionally, A.I has enabled us to create more exciting features on our more advanced products which can give personalized recommendations of qualified candidates that match a published job on our platform even without applying which allows potential employers to invite them for interviews.

All these changes are drastically changing the way people hire and perhaps more importantly, they are empowering employers and employees to utilize their data and enhance their productivity and efficiency at work, in job searches and so much more.

Artificial intelligence is also playing a key role in how job descriptions are being prepared and this is resulting in more precise and informative job listings based on skills, location and several other parameters.

The focus on key details is helping the algorithms to match skills and experience faster and better while also reducing the human bias when screening and this is streamlining processes across the industry by relying on objective data and predefined criteria in making decisions based on merit rather than biases related to gender, ethnicity, or other factors that can unconsciously influence human recruiters.

By leveraging AI, the job matching industry and the platforms used are now providing personalized job recommendations, identifying skill gaps, reducing bias, and continuously improving their matching algorithms.

Ultimately, the goal of job matching is to facilitate successful and mutually beneficial connections between job seekers and employers, leading to productive and satisfying employment experiences and this a journey BrighterMonday Uganda has fully embarked on to make sure we can serve our users faster, better and more efficiently.

Xenia Wachira is the Country Manager of BrighterMonday Uganda.