The highly anticipated MTN-sponsored Masaza Football Tournament, in collaboration with the Tooro Kingdom, kicked off in thrilling fashion with a combination of bicycle races and football matches. The event received accolades from Kibaale County residents, who were impressed by the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing local talent and MTN’s generous cash rewards.

At Kyabenda playground in Kahunge town council, Kamwenge district, Group A witnessed a riveting clash that drew nearly 1000 spectators. Kitagwenda FC, Kibaale FC, and Mwenge South FC fiercely battled it out in three separate matches. The results were as follows: Kitagwenda 1-1 Mwenge South, Kitagwenda 0-1 Kibale, and Mwenge South 2-0 Kibale County.

Based on these outcomes, Mwenge South secured their place in the semifinals by topping Group A with 4 points, while Kibale accumulated 3 points and Kitagwenda earned 1 point. The remaining semifinalists will be determined once Group B, featuring Fort Portal, Mwenge North, and defending champions Kyaka, as well as Group C, consisting of Ntoroko, Burahya, and Bunyangabu, conclude their matches.

Before the football matches commenced, a 19 km bicycle race from Kahunge to Kamwenge and back enthralled the spectators. Fifty riders participated in this exhilarating contest. Notably, Ambrose Kyarugaba, Alex Wabulo, Ibrahim Kwezi, Anthreme Muwhezi, and Stephen Tumuhimbise emerged as the top five ordinary bicycle riders. In the sports bikes category, the victorious riders included Eric Musiimenta, Martin Ampaire, Stephen Tumuhaise, Celestine Nkuzimana, and Enock Calvin.

As tradition dictates, the winners of the bicycle race were handsomely rewarded, with the top-ranked riders in the ordinary and sports bicycles divisions receiving cash prizes of 500,000 and 400,000 Ugandan shillings, respectively.

Solomon Mulihebwa, the Chief Organizer, clarified that there are no team prizes for the bicycle race, but the winners automatically qualified for the semifinals scheduled for July 28 in Fort Portal City. The event garnered significant support from influential figures, including Isiah Kanyamahane Byarugaba, the Kamwenge RDC, who commended the Tooro Kingdom for organizing such a remarkable event and pledged continued support for constructive activities in their district.

The function was graced by the presence of all Tooro Kingdom Masaza County chiefs representing Kibaale, Kitagwenda, and Mwenge South. With the tournament progressing, fans eagerly anticipate the forthcoming matches as the competition intensifies, aiming to unearth the finest talents and showcase the rich sporting culture of the Tooro Kingdom.