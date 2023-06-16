Since its launch on November 29th 2022, clinicPesa has been transforming the healthcare landscape in Uganda, providing a lifeline to thousands of individuals who previously struggled to access affordable and timely medical services.

clinicPesa is a digital platform for managing medical expense savings, micro-loans and payments. It enables users can set aside money in increments, which can then be used to pay medical bills at any clinicPesa-registered healthcare facility, including certain pharmacies.

Healthcare providers receive the payment immediately and securely while gaining access to patients who previously could not afford their services.

Using clients’ mobile money transaction records, the system also computes a credit score and automatically offers a suitable micro-loan when users are paying a bill larger than the amount they’ve saved.

clinicPesa users can also share their funds with others and/or make payments on others’ behalf.

For expecting mothers, the company recently developed a feature called clinicPesa MaMa’s that calculates the expected cost of transport to a clinic, antenatal visits, birth kits and delivery and generates a savings plan tailored to their stage of pregnancy.

Through its digital platform and strategic partnership with MTN Mobile Money, clinicPesa has empowered uninsured Ugandans to take control of their healthcare expenses and improve their overall well-being.

The testimonials of satisfied customers shed light on the profound impact clinicPesa has had on individuals, families, and healthcare providers across the country.

Dr. Desire Kirabo, Executive Director of Women Wellness and Family Clinic in Mbale, praises clinicPesa’s contribution to women’s healthcare.

She says that with approximately 400 mothers subscribed to the service, clinicPesa has enabled them to plan and save for their maternal journeys, as well as other healthcare needs for themselves and their families.

“By providing dedicated medical savings accounts, clinicPesa instills financial discipline and security in patients, eliminating the need for treatment on credit,” Dr. Kirabo said.

She added: “The seamless payment process through clinicPesa merchant codes has streamlined operations for healthcare providers and reduced administrative burdens, benefiting both parties.”

Joan Kembabazi from Kiwatule said that during her pregnancy in 2022, she discovered clinicPesa MaMa’s service and decided to create an account with her husband, who lacked insurance coverage at the time.

clinicPesa became a valuable tool for them to save for medical expenses, mama kits, transportation, and emergencies.

The peace of mind she experienced during the crucial moment of delivery, knowing that all necessary funds were readily available, exemplifies the transformative power of clinicPesa in supporting maternal healthcare.

Shillah Ebong, a resident of Ntinda, stumbled upon clinicPesa while searching for savings accounts in Uganda. Impressed by its specialized nature, she created her account via MTN Mobile Money and embraced clinicPesa’s autosave feature.

The real-time savings tracking, convenient medical bill payments, and the option to withdraw savings at the end of the year with a 5% interest are some of the reasons why Shillah recommends clinicPesa.

The trust she developed in the company, knowing that it is regulated by the Bank of Uganda, further solidified her decision to join.

These testimonials reflect the wider impact clinicPesa has had on Ugandan society.

By providing flexible savings options, clinicPesa caters to individuals from all walks of life, allowing them to save any amount, no matter how small, for their healthcare needs.

This inclusivity ensures that even low-end customers can proactively manage their healthcare expenses.

The availability of instant medical loan top-ups has provided a safety net for individuals whose savings may not be sufficient to cover medical expenses, enabling them to promptly access the treatments they require.

clinicPesa’s impact extends beyond financial management. By promoting health-seeking behavior and medication adherence, clinicPesa is positively influencing health outcomes for its users.

The reduction in self-medication and incomplete dosages indicates that clinicPesa is fulfilling its mission of improving access to healthcare and fostering a culture of responsible healthcare management.

Looking towards the future, clinicPesa aims to expand its network of partners to provide even more value to its customers.

With a vision to support the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and achieve universal health coverage for all Ugandans, clinicPesa is determined to make a lasting impact on the country’s healthcare landscape.

Looking ahead, clinicPesa has emerged as a beacon of hope in Uganda’s healthcare system since its launch on November 29th, 2022.

Through its innovative digital solutions, it has empowered individuals to take control of their healthcare expenses, ensuring that no one has to compromise their well-being due to financial constraints.

By fostering a culture of saving, providing seamless payment options, and promoting responsible healthcare management, clinicPesa is transforming the lives of Ugandans, one healthcare journey at a time.