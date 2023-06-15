Activists are worried that the budget for financial year 2023/24 to be read today may not address ordinary people’s concerns. They especially worry that women and girls will miss out.

These concerns come as the time when the budgeting process for financial year 2023/24 has been approved with the Minister of Finance set to unveil the budget on June 15.

While speaking to the media in Kampala, the executive director Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) Patricia Munabi noted with concern that the health sub-programme continues to suffer budget cuts.

According to the approved annual budget estimates for financial year 2023/24, votes in the health sub-programme are set to suffer a Shs 181.6 billion budget cut (excluding local government grants and Kampala Capital city Authority(KCCA) when compared to the financial year 2022/23 budget.

That means Shs 338.6 billion budget cut at Ministry of health and Shs 25.5 billion cut for Regional Referral Hospitals.

She said that adequate staffing levels are a key element for ensuring effective health care delivery.

As such, the financial year 2023/24 budget strategy highlighted some key gaps that needed to be addressed.

These included an overall health system staffing gap of 35%, lack of blood transfusion services in at least 87 health centre IV’s and insufficient comprehensive emergency obstetric and new-born care at health centre-IV level caused by staffing gaps and inadequate equipment.

In spite of the highlighted gaps, Munabi said the financial year 2023/24 national budget framework paper indicated that the wage bill for the for delivery of Primary Health Care will be cut by Shs 3.483 billion (from Shs 751.822 billion in financial year 2022/23 to 748.339 billion in the financial year 2023/24).

These budget cuts come amidst an already escalating human resource crisis with non-deployment of medical pre-interns, salary delays for health workers, and already striking nurses in some health facilities, according to the activists.

She noted that the absence of health staff disproportionately affects women and girls who have been found to heavily rely on public service delivery due to their weaker economic standing and gender roles.

“The absence also contributes to increased cases of maternal and infant mortality owing to the time sensitive nature of childbirth and delicate nature of infants,” she said.

Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, Woman MP Kasanda, said they recognise the significance of the National Budget as a policy instrument that can be utilised to effect gender equality and equity.

She said noted that there is a lot of wastage of resources in the classified budget, adding that

While the gender unit has a critical role to play in planning for and monitoring the implementation of gender responsive policies within the education sector, she noted that the unit is poorly funded and thus unable to fulfil its mandate

She said Uganda has been grappling with high school dropout rates especially for the girl-child, as a result of the unfriendly environment that is dominated by poor menstrual hygiene management in schools, lack of senior women teachers and sexual abuse among others.

“The girls that leave school at such an early stage are more likely to end up as child/teenage mothers, which perpetuates poverty in the communities and also contributes to high ratios of maternal mortality,” she said.

Flavia Kabahenda Rwabuhoro, the chairperson Committee Gender, Labour and Social Development said the government needs to fully fund the gender to reduce the gender inequalities.

“No budget is supposed to pass unless it is gender responsive,” she said.

The activists want the government to safeguard the health sector’s human resources budget from cuts if it is to address the gaps identified in the budget strategy in relation to human resources for health.

They want the government to urgently increase funding to support Community Based Services Departments in local governments to facilitate coordination of gender based violence actors, sensitization of communities, protection of survivors and running of the information management system.

There is also a need to exponentially increase funding for the Child and Family Protection Unit (CFPU) of police to improve access to justice for GBV/SGBV victims through proper investigation and prosecution of cases.