The government has announced there will be no cars bought for political leaders and public officers in the next financial year, as a means to reduce expenditure.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaijja, who said that the decision was made to enable the country to live within its means.

“To live within our means, we have reduced consumptive expenditure. During the next financial year, there will be no purchase of new vehicles for political leaders and public officers except for hospital ambulances, medical supplies or distribution, agricultural extension services, security and revenue mobilization,” he said.

Kasaijja also added that in a bid to hit the 6 per cent economic growth rate, the government has also decided to freeze external travel and will regulate expenses on seminars and workshops.

Speaking at the same event, President Museveni said that the current budget has been hampered by debts, and almost half of it will go towards settling the national debt.

Museveni said that the government will now have to exercise discipline in expenditure to limit any more debt.