Swiss payment giants, BPC, a global leader in payment solutions has announced joining the Financial Technology Association of Uganda (FITSPA) which is the umbrella body for fintechs in Uganda.

By joining FITSPA, BPC has become the 207th member of the body.

Speaking on Wednesday, the BPC Managing Director for Sub-Sharan Africa, Frank Molla said this was yet another opportunity to continue contributing to the fintech ecosystem in the country.

“As we deepen our presence in this vibrant and evolving market, we aim to help bring about an inspiring future filled with expansive socio-economic growth and a thriving middle-income status,”Molla said.

He explained that the Swiss payment giant has presence in over 100 countries globally with over 400 customers, partners and collaborators across governments, fintechs, telecom companies and other companies.

“Uganda is one of the fastest growing countries when it comes to the fintech space and this is an opportunity for us to be part of the conversation in this country. This partnership with FITSPA is very important for BPC.”

Molla said collaboration and partnerships are the way to go for fintechs wherever they are.

“Long are the days we think about competition but we can only with through collaboration. Partnership with the likes of FITSPA is beneficial to us in terms of advocacy and many other aspects. “

In a country where the mobile and internet penetration rates continue to rise and at a terrible speed, digital payments, mobile banking, and online financial services are becoming increasingly prevalent.

This on the other side calls for government’s supportive regulatory framework to foster a conducive environment for fintech innovation and entrepreneurship.

According to the BPC Managing Director for Sub-Sharan Africa , the evolution of fintech has the potential to drive financial literacy, increase access to credit, improve business efficiencies, and stimulate economic activity, creating a more resilient and vibrant financial ecosystem in Uganda.

“By leveraging its comprehensive suite of digital payment solutions, BPC will continue to drive forward Uganda’s digital transformation, ensuring that businesses and consumers alike can enjoy the benefits of secure, efficient, and accessible financial services,”Molla said.

According to Zianah Muddu, the Engagement Partner at FITSPA, applauded BPC for joining the country’s umbrella body for fintechs that she said has enormous benefits.

“These are the kinds of partnerships which will give more presence in the country and partnerships that are going to make the business scale not only in Uganda but also globally. The market is looking for gamechangers in improving and serving our customers better as well as building solutions to help businesses scale beyond Kampala and Uganda,” Muddu said.

She said by coming to Uganda, BPC can help partner with Ugandan fintechs to offer solutions to companies, businesses and government is various spheres.

“As FITSPA, we lobby and advocate for better policies in the market for our members but also create opportunities for them. This will continue with the coming of BPC.”