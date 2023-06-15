National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Mary Akol has been declared the winner of Bukedea District LC5 chairperson by-election.

Akol, will replace chairperson, Moses Olemukan, who died in December last year.

The returning officer, Bukedea District, Mugyenyi Joel Mugerwa declared Akol the winner with 79,692 votes against her closest rival Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin of Independent who garnered 4,941 votes.

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Sam Oita Odeke came third with 2343 votes.

“Accordingly, as returning officer for Bukedea electoral district, I declare Mary Akol, who has obtained the largest number of votes, winner for Bukedea electoral district,” Mugerwa declared on Wednesday night.

However, the election was marred with allegations of malpractices.

On Wednesday, FDC announced it had withdrawn from the race, citing ballot stuffing and intimidation of its polling agents.

In his Wednesday statement, FDC president Patrick Amuriat alleged that most of the ballots had been pre-ticked, and the ballot boxes were already filled to the brim in most most polling stations, adding that this malpractice had continued in all the remaining polling stations mainly aided by the police and army.

“Therefore, through this communication, we declare our official withdrawal from this sham ‘election.’ We have instructed all our polling agents, polling supervisors, and foot soldiers to withdraw immediately. We will not lend credibility or legitimacy to a process that is tainted by fraudulent practices.“ Amuriat stated.

However, responding to FDC’s statement, the Electoral Commission said it had not recieved any notice of withdrawal of candidature in the by-election.