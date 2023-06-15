Learners have been urged to make the right choices which will determine their future after school.

Speaking during the annual Nabisunsa Girls‘ School career day, the police commissioner in charge of community policing, Anatoli Muleterwa told learners that self-awareness is key is everything.

“I a m a product of poor parents who couldn’t even manage to afford school fees and decent living for me but I made it to the top. Here I am a commissioner of police and PHD student. Self-discovery is key. The internal mirror in you is key in everything you do,” Muleterwa said.

Many learners end up making mistakes by choosing careers basing on current trends and fashions without assessing availability of opportunities in the job market.

Many end up cursing themselves when they fail to get jobs after school.

Speaking on Thursday, the commissioner in charge of community policing the Uganda Police Force said being successful after school begins from the choices learners make while still at school.

He cited an example of the friends that learners choose that he said will either inspire of mock them.

“For many of you forget the realities of the world and think you will forever be with parents to provide you with everything you want. That is not true. You must look in the mirror and choose which people to be your friends. Don’t just choose anyone but one who is better than you and will inspire you to achieve your dream,” Muleterwa said.

“The mirror in you should help you think and choose the best combination that will make you successful after school. You are here at Nabisunsa not just to pass time but to leave a legacy behind. That can only happen if you have a sense of self awareness or else you will just pass through the school.”

Muleterwa reminded learners that they will always reap what they sow, noting that whoever sows mediocrity will reap the same.

“You must know what you are good at and develop it. Look at your weaknesses and work upon improving them. The time you have now is an investment which will give you a better future.”

According Ibrahim Ssendawula, the careers counselor at Nabisunga Girls’ School, the annual careers day is aimed at guiding learners on what to expect after school and how to navigate it.

“We use this day to give guidance to learners and show them what to expect in the world they are going in the 21st century. We bring in professionals from the business world, engineers, doctors, ICT sector, journalists, armed forces, pilots and many others to give guidance to learners in making choices,” Ssendawula.

He cited an example of the guidance given by senior police officers to learners that he said gives learners self-awareness and self-protection skills but also tipped on careers in the force.

“For example, many learners didn’t know one can join the police as a medical doctor or an engineer. With the career guidance tips got, the learners can now choose to graduate as engineers, lawyers or doctors but also join police to serve their country as police officers.”

He noted that the annual career guidance days have helped learners shine light on life after school and how to prepare for it but listening to experiences of other people.