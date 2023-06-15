Human rights defenders have been urged to firmly oppose all forms of oppressive African practices which violate human rights.

The remarks were made during an event where the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders in Uganda (NCHRD-U) commemorated 10 years of existence under one arm.

The coalition is an umbrella organisation of individuals and organisations working to promote the protection of human rights defenders in Uganda.

Speaking during the event, the chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission(UHRC) Mariam Wangadya urged human rights defenders to step up cooperation and work together to address the various challenges and issues of global nature facing humanity.

Some of these challenges include harmful African practices which degrade the rights of human beings.

“Uganda and the international community are confronted by regional disputes as well as global issues such as terrorism, climate change and cyber security among others. Uganda has an international security challenge which has refused to go away,” she said.

She cited the challenge of heavily armed groups which attack with impunity some communities, dispossessing, terrorizing and killing their neighbours as if there is no government in place.

She stated that human rights are prone to all by virtue of being human, noting that everyone should be human rights defenders.

“The reporting reaching me shows that Karamojong has attacked the people of Acholi subregion. Lango and Bugisu sub region. In Kitgum alone hundreds of cattle have been stolen by the Karamojong. During the cattle raid people were mercilessly killed in Bulambuli district. I ask where is the government?” she queried.

Wangadya underscored the need to vigorously advocate for peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom which she said are the common values of humanity.

“Let’s work together to promote responsible citizenship. Let each of us play their part and play it well. Most of the human rights violations arise because people don’t abide by their responsibilities and duties. We must build resilience to overcome difficulties in solidarity and pursue common development in harmony,” she said.

Wangadya also praised the coalition for its resilience in keeping in the right direction of building a harmonious climate among human rights defenders and stakeholders.

The Executive Director of NCHRD-U Robert Kirenga said in10 years, they have been able to set up the systems and structures which has enabled them to continue providing protection and support to the work of human rights defenders.

“It has not been an easy journey but we have been able to sail through even amidst Covid-19. There were challenges of funding, there were challenges of Covid-19 but in 2017 we saw a change of leadership which caused the organisation to shift and set up its office and was able to attract grants,” he said.

Kirenga said the formation of the Coalition was caused due to the way the state responded to human rights defenders when they decided to go and demand accountability from the state.

“Most of the leaders of civil society organizations were arrested and when they were detained, they found that they had no organization that would come up to provide them support in terms of legal support and advocating for a better working environment,” he said

In terms of civic space, he said there were serious challenges, adding that there was a restrictive legal regime which required them to have a license, audited books of accounts among others.

Kirenga called for the improvement of the relationship between the regulator and different civil society organisations of human rights defenders.

The Ambassador of Denmark to Uganda, Signe Winding Albjerg,expressed their commitment to support the human rights defenders in the country.

“It’s important that we support those who are standing up for those who are having their rights violated, those who don’t have a voice. So human rights defenders are, in my view, extremely important to support,” she said.

Following the closure of Democratic Governance Facility(GDF) which greatly helped in funding some of these organisations, Albjerg said they are now looking for new funders.