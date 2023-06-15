Human Rights Watch (HRW) says it has found further evidence that rebels backed by Rwanda killed dozens of people in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo who were then buried in mass graves.

It says civilians and militia members who had been captured by the M23 rebel group were killed in the village of Kishishe between last November and April.

Rwanda has denied backing the M23 rebels who have in the past said they were not behind the massacre.

HRW has called on the Congolese government to get help from the UN and African Union to conduct proper exhumations, return remains to families and hold those responsible to account.

Who are M23 fighters?