President Museveni has said hit back at those spreading rumours that he is indisposed and in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), urging that he must be in the best ICU ever.

Museveni was speaking virtually from Nakasero State Lodge during the Budget Speech when he said he was aware that some Kenyans have been saying he is in ICU.

“Some people, I think from Kenya said I was in ICU, I think my ICU here is a good one. It allows me to do one or two things assisted by my comrade Mama Janet ( from a distance due to covid,” Museveni said.

Yesterday, President Museveni called upon the country to continue praying for him as he continues to battle with COVID-19.

“I have not been to bed as a sick man in the house here except for sleeping, let alone being in a hospital bed, whether ICU or otherwise. Continue praying, we shall overcome,” he added.

President Museveni said that all symptoms he has had since contracting COVID have since gone and he is now busy doing paperwork

“ I would have gone out of self – confinement but when we checked on Sunday, I was still positive, but the other parameters were good.”