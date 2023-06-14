The Inspectorate of Government(IGG) has arrested six senior officials in the Office of the Prime Minister over the Karamoja iron sheet saga.

The six include Geoffrey Sseremba, an under secretary, Deogratius Masigazi, the head of department in charge of development program, Barbara Asasira, a principal assistance secretary, Emmy Tony Ameny, a assistant commissioner in charge of programs, Peter Amodoi, a program officer and Samuel Ofungi, a senior assistant secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

The IGG spokesperson, Munira Ali confirmed the development.

“The suspects were arrested today morning and will be presented before the Anti Corruption Court,” Munira said.

The six senior officials will now join others including Karamoja affairs Minister, Mary Goretti Kitutu, her junior, Agnes Nandutu, State Minister for Finance, Amos Lugoloobi and Joshua Abaho, a senior assistant secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister who were recently arraigned before court over the Karamoja iron sheet saga.

They are currently out on bail.

This stems from corruption over the alleged swindling of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable in Karamoja sub-region.

Problem started when Minister Kitutu wrote an internal memo to the undersecretary requesting for the release of 10,000 iron sheets for Moroto.

When they were released, Kitutu’s personal assistant, Joshua Abaho picked 1000 iron sheets, leaving behind 9000 that were delivered to Moroto for the launch officiated by President Museveni.

Later, the other ministers and officials shared the iron sheets amongst themselves.