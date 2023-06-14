Record Uganda Premier League champions, SC Villa have unveiled 37-year-old Dusan Stojanovic as their new coach.

The Serb was unveiled on Tuesday after signing a two-year deal with the Jogoos.

“As SC Villa, we have a grand plan of returning to our very best. To achieve this, we shall be making changes in different departments and one of those is the technical team We have appointed Serbian Stojanovic. We looked at him and we realised that he has experience on African football. We welcome him at Villa and we expect a lot from him,” said SC Villa vice president, Daniel Bakaki.

Stojanovic will now replace Jackson Mugera who was released, despite a stellar performance last season.

Speaking at his unveiling, the Serbian said was delighted at the move that will he see him try out another challenge, this time in Ugandan football.

“I want to thank everyone who made my arrival possible,” started the Serbian.

“I know SC Villa has a long glory and tradition and their fans are thirsty for new success. I can promise just hard work, and the time I have been around will judge. I hope we will have more reasons to be happy then. I am not a person who wants to talk a lot but I think that our work will talk for us,” Stojanovic said.

The club that finished third last season also unveiled former KCCA FC coach, Morley Byekwaso as the assistant coach but will also handled the SC Villa junior teams.

At the same event, Isaac Mwesigwa who previously worked at Express FC in the same role was unveiled as the new Chief Executive Officer replacing Eng. William Nkemba.