Racheal Kadaga was admitted in primary four last year 2022 at African Soup Primary School located in Nabikabala village, Namutumba district, but realised a very different system of teaching using instructional materials was being used impart knowledge onto learners.

At first Kadaga felt the system was disorienting since she was used to the traditional way of teaching where learners sat back to listen to teacher during lesson time, but later grasped the entire process and picked great interest in it.

“There are lessons I previously hated previously but when it came to using these learning materials I felt it was now very interesting because everyone in class was fully involved “she said

During the second term while at the school Kadaga managed to improve on her rating in performance by being sixth out of 178 pupils.

“In my former school, I could at times doze while in class but now I’m fully engaged in studying using these instructional materials during all lessons,“ she said.

Little did Kadaga know that she had now been exposed to the modern critical active learning that helps pupils get fully involved in the studying process using institutional materials besides ask questions whenever necessary?

Education experts believe the critical active learning skills in the best method of imparting knowledge to pupils in the current century where technology is fast changing.

Doctor Emmanuel Humphrey Gusango an education consultant, chairperson academic board Soup Africa said critical active learning can help nation produce learners who are fully knowledgeable of their environment in case its conducted right from nursery level.

‘Some students complete senior four but cannot even write a report or even don’t know how the major crops of the country look like “he said.

He emphasised that, “In the modern world now, we not interested in seeing pupils pass exams but what material they have achieved for the seven years while at primary level that will be of benefit to them in future.”

The director critical active learning Soup Africa Primary School,Rebecca Mirembe urged teachers in government aided schools utilise the natural surrounding within the school environments to put in practice the active learning schools instead of sitting back waiting for resources from government.

Mirembe said learners are able to ask questions and freely interact thus getting direct feedback from a teacher unlike the traditional way of learning.

Veronica Kavuma, a lecturer at Kyambogo University and head task force Uganda National Institute for Teacher Education (UNITE), hailed Soup Africa for complementing governments efforts by pioneering active learning program.

Kavuma said it has been slow to roll out the active learning program in all schools across the country due to lack of resources.

“But this is the way to go since the lower secondary level has adapted to using the new abridged curriculum which is also similar to the active learning process “she said.

She urged all primary teachers to attain degrees as required by government under the new teacher policy ensure they fit in the current job market.

However, some teachers who talked to the Nile post said the critical active learning program might not work in government aided schools since it requires a lot of resources.

Maimuna Kiiza, a teacher at Kategere Primary School, Magada sub county, Namutumba, said most government aided schools have a very big population which necessitates many learning materials which schools cant afford.

“Yet the natural environment they are saying within the school compound at times dries up besides we cannot keep on taking children outside disrupting lessons “she said

Henry Bogere, a teacher at Magada Primary School, said the active learning process in government aided schools can only be possible if government increases funding towards universal primary education grants to help management purchase learning materials.

“All teachers are equipped with skills on how to conduct active learning to their pupils but what is lacking are the tools to be used “he said.