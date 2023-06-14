Traffic Police have kicked off an operation in which it intends to recover over shs3.5 billion stolen by its officers after tampering with the Express Penalty System.

Police recently launched an investigation into circumstances into which shs3.5 billion was stolen by traffic officers who tampered with the ticketing system illegally removing EPS tickets from the recovery system after chewing the recovered money from drivers.

The Nile has learnt that on Monday, tax body, Uganda Revenue Authority reconciled its system to show that tickets worth shs3.568 billion had been removed from the EPS system but the money was not remitted.

“URA sent a list of over 22000 vehicles to traffic police with EPS tickets worth shs3.5 billion that had been removed from the system and drivers now have to pay,” a police source told this website.

“The list has names of drivers, vehicle make, number plates and the amount owed.”

The EPS tickets were issued from 2013 to date.

How it happened

When an EPS ticket is issued by a traffic police officer, the driver is supposed to clear the ticket by depositing the money on a Uganda Revenue Authority account in the bank.

On payment by the driver, the URA and police systems have to reflect the payment.

According to those in the know about the matter, when motorists paid the fines, the cash was received by traffic officers who would then go ahead to delete the affected number plates from the system.

They would then chew the cash.

However, whereas in the EPS system, the tickets had been deleted, the same remained active in the URA system and the cash was nowhere to be seen by the tax body, which raised red flags.

Following the audit, recently, a number of officers in charge of the EPS were sacked after investigations implicated them in the theft of the EPS ticket cash.

In the changes after this fraud was detected, ASP Faridah Nampiima who was the head of the EPS car tracking unit was referred back to the human resource administration directorate at Naguru and replaced by ASP Steven Sande.

Two other police superintendents including Clare Asansire from the ICT directorate and Slyvia Auma(traffic) were sent back to the human resource administration directorate for redeployment.

The operation

According to sources, during the operation, all motorists with pending EPS tickets will have their vehicles impounded and those found to have defrauded will have their vehicles parked at police until all the money owed is paid.

For example, if a motorist has EPS tickets worth shs5 million still in the system, they will first clear this amount before the vehicle is released.

However, motorists whose vehicles have normal EPS tickets will be allowed to drive home after paying one ticket.

The police have set up centres at the traffic police directorate headquarters in Nateete, CPS Kampala, Rwizi regional police headquarters, Elgon regional police headquarters, Kiira regional police headquarters, Aswa regional police headquarters and Greater Masaka regional police headquarters for motorists to check whether they have pending EPS tickets.