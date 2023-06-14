By Robert Kigongo

As day follows night, the phenomenon of protection, preservation and sustainable management of our natural environment and its resources (environmental conservation) is one that has grown in importance.

This has been globally escalated by the rampant increase in human induced natural disasters world over.

However often times in conversations or discussions regarding environmental conservation, there has been a tendency to think that the environment is merely forest cover consequently environmental conservation has been misconstrued to mean only reforestation or diverting away from deforestation.

Whilst forest cover is a crucial component of the environment, it only represents a fraction of the entire ecosystem and the natural resources therein. That notwithstanding, I wanted to pivot this article around the subject matter of fresh water bodies like Lake Victoria, Lake kyoga and Lake.Bunyonyi . Often times, water bodies are undermined despite the crucial role they play in the global climate ecosystem.

To add truth to form, water bodies support unique ecosystems and provide habitats for aquatic species. They contribute towards biodiversity, water cycling and provide valuable resources. Protecting and managing water resources sustainably is vital for maintaining the stability of the global ecosystem and minimizing the impacts of climate change on both natural ecosystems and human society.

It is key to note that in Uganda particularly, water bodies cover 18% of Uganda’s land surface. Despite the eco benefits generated by these water bodies, they are greatly threatened by the invasion of a water weed commonly known as water hyacinth whose existence can be traced from as far back as 1988, first sighted on the shores of Lake Victoria only to infest 80% of the shoreline eight years later. For those that probably do not know the water hyacinth, it is a floating weed that forms a dense mat on water surfaces producing a distinct beautiful purple flower at its reproductive stage.

One of the water hyacinth hot spot zones over the years has been Port Bell a landing site on Lake Victoria in one of Kampala’s suburb areas Luzira also a renowned fishing community. It has been a demonstration area of the magnitude of threats the weed possess economically to various aquatic resources. Its dense mat lowers transfer of oxygen from the air to the water surface and also competes with the native aquatic species for oxygen consequently lowering available dissolved oxygen in the water. Furthermore, it affects water levels through siltation which fouls the breeding, nesting and nursery grounds of inshore fishes which has consequently reduced fish stocks by up to 46%.

What is not common knowledge in regards to environmental conservation is that hyacinth is a large emitter of methane gas which is a greenhouse gas. Studies have revealed higher methane emissions of up to 20-220% in water zones invaded by the hyacinth than those in hyacinth free areas. This statistic alone is a huge pot hole to the realization of Uganda’s Nationally Determined Contribution as per its commitments to the Paris Agreement.

Thirty five years later after its first resurgence, it has given the government and fishing communities a run for their money leaving along its path a litany of attempts and strategies to combat its resurgence that have only been a recurring pattern of trial and error over the years through a series of projects that start only to close shop a few months later.

This mostly attributed to the high reproductive nature of the water hyacinth, its ability to double its biomass in a few days as well as ability of its seed to remain dormant up to 15 years awaiting the right environmental conditions.

While adaptation and mitigation measures in regard to the resurging water hyacinth must be provided at multiple stakeholder levels, it is important that approaches implemented or strategies proposed start at the very grassroots of communities upwards to the governing bodies rather than the opposite through understanding local needs, pivoting and rooting all strategies into community engagement, ensure that most affected stake holders are at the heart of the agenda.

Sustainability and return on proposed investments will therefore have higher chances of success when local communities especially fishermen in this case are engaged, their local knowledge and effort leveraged in these approaches.

A focus on the communities as the utmost priority of strategies rather than physical machinery may help to address the root causes that characterize the reasons for the resurgence of the hyacinth.

So in efforts to combat the water hyacinth it is important to ask continually, “what synergies and role can civil societies private sector players like media houses that is to say Next Media ,NBS TV and Journalists partnering with fishermen play around Lake Victoria and Lake Kyoga in dealing with the hyacinth?” and go ahead to clearly define their roles and how they are to benefit from these engagements in order to ensure longevity and availability of our fresh water resources for current and future generations.

Robert Kigongo is an environmentalist.