The 2023 Toyota Starlet has finally hit the Ugandan market.

Corporation for Africa and Overseas (CFAO) motors in Uganda, formerly known as Toyota Uganda unveiled the all-new Toyota Starlet 2023 today.

The all-new Toyota Starlet redefines the ultimate driving experience for one seeking a reliable, fuel-efficient, and easy-to-maintain vehicle.

The new and improved Toyota Starlet boasts a dynamic and more powerful 1.5 litre petrol engine increased from the previous 1.4 litres.

This results in enhanced acceleration with more torque whilst attaining the expected fuel efficiency in addition to the facelift aimed at enhancing the stylish look of the vehicle’s interior and exterior.

The Toyota Starlet’s body has also been made wider, with a higher ground clearance to better maneuver the Ugandan roads.

The Marketing Manager at CFAO Motors, Isaac Tegule explained that embracing the latest in automotive technology, the Starlet boasts of connectivity and convenience with the integration of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

“Seamlessly sync your smartphone to the car’s multimedia system and enjoy a hands-on driving experience with easy access to navigation, music, and a wide range of apps. Additionally, the keyless entry and start system provides effortless access to the vehicle, adding an extra touch of convenience to your daily routine,” he said.

To the generation that grew up in the era of Starlet, Tegule said it was a household car; its simplicity, durability, and economic fuel consumption endeared it to many customers.

“We are glad to announce that the Starlet has made a return and continues to evolve. The latest model is packed with all these functional benefits and much more. It is for someone that seeks to maneuver through Kampala traffic without compromising their comfort and class,” he said.

Toyota’s uncompromising stance regarding quality, durability, and reliability was modeled within the new Toyota Starlet.

This belief, along with its collaborative research efforts, drives Toyota to create advancements and innovations in safety that continue to help prevent crashes and protect people.

Priced at an attractive Shs 79. 8 million for the 2023 brand new, zero mileage Starlet, Tegule said the company offers an exceptional package with every purchase.

“You also get complimentary vehicle service for two years of 50,000km (whichever comes first), ensuring your vehicle remains in peak condition throughout its early years on the road and a warranty for 3 years or 100,000 km (whichever comes first), giving you the needed peace of mind,” he said.

Headquartered in Kampala Industrial and Business Park Namanve, CFAO Motors Uganda is a manufacturer authorised distributor of brand-new Toyota vehicles and genuine parts in Uganda as well as authorised to offer Toyota manufacturer’s warranty.

The company has a network of four branches and three authorized service centres across the country. It is also the official distributor of brand-new Suzuki vehicles, Yamaha motorcycles, Hino Trucks, and Toyota Material Handling equipment.