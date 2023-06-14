Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has unveiled a leadership academy in Arua City aimed at identifying, training and mentoring leaders from the West Nile sub-region.

This initiative, according to the party officials, is part of a larger plan to establish similar academies in different sub regions across the country.

The ultimate goal is to develop a clear and effective leadership framework.

During the training held in Arua City, trainers were passed out by Betty Aol Ochan, the FDC Secretary for Education and Woman MP of Gulu City.

She represented the party president Eng. Patrick Oboi Amuriat. These certified trainers will be deployed to various districts to train others in the region.

The Secretary for Mobilisation and Organisation at the party, Hassan Kaps Fungaroo emphasised the significance of behaving as leaders and working towards serving the people.

He highlighted the party’s commitment towards instilling leadership qualities and a strong sense of public service among its members.

The training provided leaders with a diverse range of knowledge and skills, including party history and political ideology, communication and public speaking, activism, policy research and analysis, women and youth participation, the intersection of money and politics, campaign strategy, strategic planning, and conflict resolution and management.

Equipped with this comprehensive understanding, officials said leaders are now better prepared to address the challenges and demands of their roles.

The FDC Leadership Academy operates under the stewardship of the FDC Youth League Chairman Walid Lubega Mulindwa. This ensures that the academy benefits from capable and dedicated leadership, facilitating the effective development of future leaders.

Through the establishment of the leadership academy and the provision of comprehensive training, the party demonstrates its commitment to producing strong and well-facilitated leaders.

By investing in leadership development, the party aims to contribute to the growth and progress of the party and the nation as a whole.

While launching this initiative in March this year, Amuriat said the academy would help to address the needs of disempowered citizens.

He said the academy aimed at training leaders and uplifting their ambitions step by step to enable them to take up leadership, be ambassadors, solve conflicts and address internal succession issues.

“Museveni, in his manipulative manner, has kept the population in the dark. He has deliberately killed civic education that should inform decisions by ordinary citizens,” he said.

According to Amuriat, the party targets to train a population of more than 1,000 by the end of this year.

“When time comes for us to leave, we have to leave a healthy party in the hands of focused people, not people who are walking with one leg facing the other side and another facing this side,” he said.