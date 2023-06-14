Police in Kampala have arrested a driver captured on video trying to run over a traffic officer who was trying to stop him.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, Isaac Mukwaya was arrested on Tuesday after the video of the incident in which he tried to run over a traffic police officer went viral.

“The driver, identified as Mukwaya Issac, attempted to deceive the authorities by pretending to be sick when brought in for interrogation. However, upon examination, it was determined that he was in normal health and had intentionally inserted the cannula into his hand,” Onyango said.

He is currently detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala.

The Kampala police spokesperson named the traffic police officer who survived being run over as Josam Katongole, noting that three charges have been preferred against Mukwaya.

“He will face charges of violating traffic lights, reckless driving and attempted murder. We urge the general public, particularly motorists, to adhere to the instructions provided by our traffic officers.”

In the past, there have been incidents where traffic police officers are run over by motorists.

Last year, Police Constable Sula Kadede, attached to Kakiri police station was knocked dead s he responded to an accident.

In the incident that happened in December 2022, Kadede was knocked and died on spot as he inspected another vehicle which had been involved in an accident at Busaku village in Namayumba.

Another traffic police officer was injured in the same accident.