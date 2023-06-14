Financial services firm, Centenary Group has launched four-month celebrations to mark 40 years of the brand’s operations in Uganda and Africa.

Dubbed; #CenteAt40, the celebrations commenced on Saturday with a series of activities including a mass at St Augustine Nsambya, led by the chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, Bishop Joseph Antony Zziwa of Kiyinda-Mityana.

Speaking at the media launch, the chairman Centenary Group, Prof John Ddumba Ssentamu appreciated all those who have contributed to the bank’s journey, right from its inception to date.

“I extend gratitude to the regulator and government for their continued support towards the development of our bank. To all those who have supported our bank’s growth and progress, we are sincerely grateful for your invaluable contributions,” Ssentamu said.

He expressed the bank’s commitment to its mission of serving its customers and making a positive impact on their lives and the communities they serve.

In his remarks, Zziwa, said they are immensely proud to witness the institution’s 40-year milestone and its profound impact on communities guided by its social mission.

“Our institution has consistently strived to uplift and empower communities through inclusive and sustainable initiatives. This four-month celebration not only commemorates our journey but also reinforces our commitment to creating a better world for all,” Zziwa said.

He added that they will continue to drive positive change, uplift communities, and forge a brighter

future for generations to come.

Zziwa, further emphasized the importance of youth engagement in financial inclusion, urging the bank to consider their needs as they represent majority of Uganda’s population.

Bwoch Gustavio Orach Lujwero, the bank’s board chairman extended gratitude to their customers for being at the centre of the bank’s success during the 40-year journey.

“We acknowledge the founding members and customers whose unwavering support and dedication have led us to this moment. Through their commitment, we are continuously growing and expanding our reach.”

He added, “As we reflect on our journey, we are proud to say that we are touching lives not only in Uganda but also in Malawi and envisioning a future where our impact extends throughout Africa.

Thank you to all our customers for being a part of this incredible journey. Together, we are building a brighter financial future.”

Joseph Balikuddembe, the bank’s Executive Director, affirmed that the celebrations mark the fulfillment of the bank’s dream to provide financial services to all.

“40 years ago we embarked on a journey to Provide financial services to Uganda especially those that struggled to access financial services from the Banks that existed at that time..Since 1979, we have become the largest microfinance bank, generating over 3,000 direct jobs and an additional 6,000 indirect jobs through our CenteAgent platform.” Balikuddembe said.

He noted that when Centenary started, they had a dream that millions of ordinary Ugandans would get financial services and literacy through the bank. He added that over the years, not only has this dream come true, but nolonger a Ugandan dream but an African dream evidenced by the bank’s extension of footprint in Malawi.

He also expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering commitment and strategic vision, as the bank collectively empower individuals and communities, shaping a brighter and more inclusive future.