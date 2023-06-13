Mathias Mpuuga has said the opposition has kicked off a drive to consolidate its support in Busoga ahead of 2026 general election.

Mpuuga, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, made the remarks while speaking at a fundraiser for women groups in Jinja city organised by the City’s Woman member of Parliament on Sunday.

Despite overwhelmingly voting for the National Unity Platform(NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine in the 2021 presidential elections, Busoga has only four opposition MPs.

These include Manjeri Kyebakutika, the women MP Jinja City who contested under NUP ticket, David Aga Isabirye of Jinja North) who went through FDC ticket, Dr. Timothy Batuwa Jinja South West who went through under FDC and Asuman Basalirwa of Bugiri Municipality). He went through JEEMA.

Mpuuga said that the opposition needs to consolidate its support in Busoga as it continues to mobilise the population for change.

“As we fundraise for the women, the government which is supposed to help you get out of poverty has failed. It is being done by your area leader, it shows the failure of this government. I ask the people of Busoga to continue with the struggle to ensure change in this country,” he said.

He explained that the move to ensure that president Museveni is dislodged from power should not only be left to their leaders but a concerted effort which calls for everyone’s contribution.

“We need to rebuild Busoga, we need to revive the factories. Our children will eat when they don’t have jobs. What kind of a country are we living in? All people must wake up. I want to assure those who subscribe to NRM, don’t get scared of the change that will come soon, we shall protect you. We shall look after you,” he said

Mpuuga said that NUP is rallying leaders from other political formations to move on a united front.

“Jinja and Busoga generally voted overwhelmingly for Bobi Wine in the 2021 presidential elections despite the intimidation and all forms of violence. It is therefore dear to the NUP, and since the government abdicated its duty, we have to support the various initiatives by our leaders to uplift the population’s standards of living,” he said.

Equally, in his oversight visit as he addressed a gathering at Galiraaya in Kayunga district, Mpuuga also rallied the locals to support efforts aimed at bringing about change in the country’s leadership.

Mpuuga said that the service delivery gaps can only be fixed with a change in government.

Mpuuga spoke after touring Bbaale Health Centre IV and the 90km Kayunga – Kawongo Road, which the government earmarked for upgrading from gravel to bitumen in 2009.

The Kayunga leaders also told Mpuuga about the rampant land grabbing in the area and the UPDF’s continued presence on the lakes despite Parliament’s enactment of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act that created the Fisheries police unit to monitor the fishing activities.

Mpuuga accused the government of parceling out the lakes to private individuals which is the reason why it has to keep soldiers on the lakes even after President Museveni’s assent to the law which was passed by Parliament.