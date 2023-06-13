The children of the late dramactor Kato Lubwama have lashed out at the catholic church, accusing it of hypocrisy after the church turned the body of the deceased away.

Speaking during the public body viewing ceremony at the National Theatre yesterday, one of Lubwama’s children, Brenda Lubwama lambasted the church.

“It is pure hypocrisy, the church preaches that when someone is dying, you can bless water and pray for them, the person does not need to in your religion, you do not need to judge them, whether they are sinners or not,” Brenda Lubwama said.

“If I do not speak about this, I will remain pained. We are angry, we are not happy. We have all been baptized and are not witch doctors. We had a religious upbringing. I am very shocked that they refused to pray for him. It is very shameful, it is hypocrisy,” she added amidst cheers from mourners.

Kato Lubwama’s body was turned away from St Matia Mulumba catholic church where it was due for a requiem mass. The church contends that the deceased was into witchcraft and had openly denounced Catholicism.

According to the church rule book, anyone who denounces the catholic belief can not be buried as one.

The church has also cautioned Rev Fr Herbert Galiwango, who upon request from his friend Aloysius Matovu Joy said mass for Kato Lubwama in Makindye.