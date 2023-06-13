Muhammad Nsereko has revealed that the fallen celebrated comedian, stage actor and politician Kato Lubwama hid in Parliament toilet during the age limit debate.

Nsereko who is the Kampala Central Member of Parliament told mourners that what other people fear to talk about, the late could freely speak about it, making him extra ordinary.

But when it came to Togikwatako, a campaign which was launched by the opposition to prevent the removal of Article 102b from the Constitution to pave the way for life-long presidency, he said Kato Lubwama backed off.

Nsereko narrated that when the situation at Parliament worsened especially when the security stormed the August and sealed off the area, the fallen legislator rushed and hid in the toilet for fear of being arrested and beaten.

During the incident, MPs exchanged blows and kicks, with some using microphone stands as crude weapons in the melee, and at least two female lawmakers were carried out of the chamber after collapsing.

Afterwards, 25 MPs were forcibly ejected on orders of the speaker for involvement in fighting on and all other like-minded MPs then walked out.

Nsereko noted that Kato Lubwama told him that he could not handle the situation hence finding a way of hiding to protect his life.

“Kato went and hid in the toilet. I brought for him the ribbon (red ribbon for the opposition), but he refused it. He told me ‘I have a heart disease, we shall be beaten here seriously, please leave me. I have seen the men (security officers) around. My brother we shall be beaten,” said Nsereko as he quoted the deceased.

After calm returned, Nsereko said Lubwama told him that he later got out, went to the plenary and voted no to the removal of the age limit.

Immediately after voting, Nsereko said the fallen comedian left the plenary, expressing fear that he might be battered by security officers who had sealed off Parliament.

“He narrated that he saw the security men who tied Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (MP Kira Municipality) taking him away using toilet locks. He said he also saw Moses Kasibante (former MP Rubaga North) tied using toilet locks. That he was observing using the small hole in the toilet,” Nsereko narrated.

Nsereko noted that after the scuffle, Kato told him that he got out from the toilet, pretending to be lame so that he could be left alone by the officers.

Nsereko also noted that though he repeatedly encouraged Lubwama to speak in parliament, Lubwama demurred.

“One time I called him, we were on Science and Technology and he replied, ‘Do you really want people to see that I am absolutely dull. I got 9 in Biology, what can I really say about this issue? When it comes to Music, you are free to invite me,” Nsereko quoted Kato as saying.

The body of the fallen artiste was received in the National Theatre in Kampala yesterday for his fellow artistes and lovers of art to pay their last respects.

Kato Lubwama, known to many as Uncle Kato, breathed his last in the wee hours of Wednesday morning last week.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack after news reached him that the court had remanded one of his friends, former Kawempe South Member of Parliament Mubaraka Munyagwa, to prison. The deceased had a history of heart related illness and was previously treated in India and Turkey.

His death came as a surprise because at the time of his passing, the family says, he seemed fine and had no complaints.

Kato Lubwama was a well-known Ugandan comedian, actor, musician, and businessman who represented Rubaga South in the House of Representatives from 2016 to 2021.

Lubwama, who was born in Kampala, Uganda, on August 16, 1970, attended Makerere University to study music, dance, and drama. In addition to serving as the director of the Royal Theatre, Diamonds Ensemble, Image Africa, and B24 TV, he rose to renown as an entertainer and radio host.

He also released a number of songs, such as “Tulye,” “Tetunakuta,” “Bank Yebyama,” “Abantu Bazibu,” “Akanaku,” and “Dimitinya.”

Six kids were born to Lubwama and Ann Namuwonge.Lubwama was defeated in the general elections of 2021 by Aloysius Mukasa of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

He will be laid to rest in Nkozi on Masaka Road.