DPPThe Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) through its HIV Prevention and Care Committee on Monday joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Candlelight Memorial Day in commemoration of all lives lost to HIV/AIDS.

The DPP’s office joined celebrations at the office of the Resident State Attorney in Gulu.

Speaking at the celebration, the ODPP Regional Officer, Martin Rukundo Martin welcomed all the governance and security programme actors whom he enocuraged to participate in HIV testing, cervical screening and counseling services.

Sherifah Nalwanga representing the Focal Point Officer, in line with the International theme 2023 of “Spread Love and Solidarity for Stronger Communities”, highlighted the importance of having a stigma-free ODPP and the governance and security programme community at large.

She emphasized the need for every single person in ODPP to be valued, respected, appreciated and thrive to be accepted and included in society as one of the goals for the DPP’s office and all persons living with HIV.

The Gulu Deputy Registrar, Ntalo Nasur encouraged staff to know their status by taking part in the day’s activities.

During the celebrations, participants were taken through health education by the TASO team on HIV, Cervical Cancer and circumcision.