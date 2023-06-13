Several NRM bigwigs have rallied support for the party flagbearer ahead of tomorrow’s Bukedea LC5 byelection.

On the last day of the campaigns, the ruling party bigwigs including the Vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda, Capt Mike Mukula, NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, NRM Electoral Commission chairperson, Tanga Odoi, Minister Peter Ogwang, MP Patrick Isiagi and party director of communication, Emmanuel Dombo combed Bukedea for votes for the flagbearer, Mary Akol.

The team that has for several days been camped in Bukedea told locals that Akol is the best choice for the LC5 byelection as the campaigns closed on Monday.

Bukedea will on Wednesday go into polls to elect the next LC5 chairperson.

Other candidates in the race include independent candidates, Pius Edekeny Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin and David Stephen Omagor as well Sam Oita Odeke on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party ticket.

Others are Paul Okiria from the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Salim Okwii(UPC on the Uganda Peoples’ Congress (UPC).

The Bukedea LC5 seat fell vacant following the death of the chairperson, Moses Olemukan in December last year.