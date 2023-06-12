President Yoweri Kaguta Kaguta Museveni is in good spirits and recovering steadily from the illness caused by Coronavirus (Covid-19), his Principal Private Secretary Dr Kenneth Omona has assured Ugandans.

Dr Omona made the statements on Monday 12th June 2023 speaking to journalists at Nakasero State Lodge shortly after receiving a banner full of messages of goodwill from Ugandans to President Museveni.

The President is in self-isolation, having tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

“On behalf of the President and the family, with a lot of gratitude, accept the gesture of wishing the President good health. We thank you very much for expressing the spirit of the African people, the spirit of unity and we’re really overwhelmed by the gesture,” Dr Omona said, adding that the President is feeling much better with the ability to update Ugandans about his health through his social media platforms.

“I can tell you the President appreciates so much for standing with him and he will be updating you. He has been firing his tweets from here and I think he’s in good spirits and we hope that in a few days, he’ll be out of isolation,” Dr Omona told Journalists.

The banner was handed over to him by the Minister of State for Kampala, Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye who prayed that the President comes out stronger than ever before.

“The message is simple. We want to inform our President that we are together with you as the people of Kampala. We believe in his isolation he can now do better in trying to re-energize, rethink, help us refocus and redirect our country,” Minister Kyofatogabye said.

The event was also graced by Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Lubaga Division, Anderson Burora, that of Nakawa Division, Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha and other D/RCCs, Kampala Central Mayor Salim Uhuru and several NRM supporters.

Several other banners with the picture of President Museveni including one from the Ghetto NRM supporters have been placed at the entrance of Nakasero State Lodge for Ugandans to deliver their “get well soon messages” to the Head-of-state.

“We are here to wish the President a quick recovery because he has started organizing and improving our ghettos. When he comes back, we ask him to look into our issues which he knows very well,” said Shafik Kalyango who identified himself as the National Ghetto coordinator.

In his latest statement issued yesterday, H.E. the President assured the nation that although he tested positive for Covid-19, he’s feeling much better and able to sleep well.

“Last night, I slept very well up to the 10th hour of the night (saa kumi za usiku –what the Europeans call 4am). This time, the dull headache was not there, nor was the mild throbbing (enkuratima) on top of the head (oruhoora-hoore). That soreness of muscles has now gone. Also, some roughness (obugiimbi) on the throat has gone. However, we carried out corona tests today (11th June 2023) and they were still positive. We shall wait for a few more days and check again. I remain in self-isolation at Nakasero,” H.E Museveni’s statement reads in part.

“Again, I advise all of you to get fully vaccinated against corona and the elderly should get the boosters,” the President added.

President Museveni has since delegated his work to the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja.