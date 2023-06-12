The Ministry of Internal Affairs has said the number of Ugandans seeking DNA services has all of a sudden shot up.

“Many people come to our ministry headquarters asking for DNA testing services. The number has quite increased by 70% and last week alone, we received over 50 people looking for services of DNA at the ministry,” Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi said on Monday.

He however noted that since the ministry is in charge of the Government Analytical Laboratory(GAL) at Wandegeya, many seek services at their headquarters along Port Bell Road.

Mundeyi revealed that most of those seeking DNA testing services are men who seeking to ascertain the paternity of their children.

“Those who want DNA testing services are encouraged to go to the Government Analytical Laboratory in Wandegeya and instead of coming to the ministry headquarters.”

Trend

Of late, there has been a sudden rise in the number of cases where Ugandans are seeking for Dioxy Nuclic Acid (DNA) services.

Whereas it is expensive, many of those having doubts about the paternity of their children take the risk of carrying out DNA tests.

Last week, the Chief Magistrates Court in Mukono ordered that controversial lawyer, Male Mabirizi and his siblings undergo a DNA paternity test in order to ascertain whether they belong to the same father.

This happened on Mabirizi’s request after his late father’s mistress, Nalutaaya Stella presented a will in which the deceased was said to have excluded the controversial lawyer among his children.

In a bid to clear this confusion, the lawyer asked court for a DNA test on all those said to be children of his late dad.

Experts say that life can get complicated for people who get negative DNA results and advise that in case of this situation, they ought to seek the services of professional counselors.