The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has hailed the deceased former Lubaga South Member of Parliament, Paul Kato Lubwama as a great comedian that the country will greatly miss.

“The IGP and the Police manage would like to pay tribute to the great comedian Paul Kato Lubwama. As police we have lost a friend who was at the time of his death was working on a project to promote the police image and brand through music and pro-active drama,”police spokesperson , Fred Enanga said on Monday.

The former MP, 52 representing Rubaga South constituency in the 10th Parliament died at Stana Medical Centre in Bunamwaya, a Kampala suburb where he was rushed on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

The police spokesperson said the deceased contributed greatly to Uganda’s theatre, music and film industry and his contribution will forever stay in the hearts of Ugandans.

“He was one person who made million of Ugandans laugh and also revolutionalised theatre as he was dedicated to entertaining all of us. He will be remembered as one of the greatest comedians of our time but was also cultured and highly intelligent fascinating man. As the IGP and Police, we are saddened by his demise,” Enanga said.

He said to help in the burial arrangements, the IGP has extended shs2 million to help in burial arrangements.

Kato Lubwama will be buried on Wednesday at his ancestral home in Nkozi, Mawokota, Mpigi District.