The Deputy Speaker of Parliament has finally opened up on why he left the opposition and joined the National Resistance Movement more than a decade ago.

Speaking at the funeral of former Lubaga South Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama, Tayebwa said that people in opposition glorify poverty, and that is why he quit.

Tayebwa said he was surprised when fellow opposition members started labelling him a spy yet the same people had been praising his loyalty to the opposition while he was broke.

“I got to know the loyalty in opposition is measured by how poor you are when you are struggling, you are impecunious, they will say you are a staunch opposition, the moment you exhibit any signs of wealth or some money, they immediately start labelling you a mole or a spy of Museveni,” he said.

“While I was in FDC, we would be the ones on the front line inhaling tear gas and raising voices in protest. When the riots and protests were done, we would start looking for the big bosses to give us some transport. That was how our loyalty was gauged,” Tayebwa added.

He however states that following some reconsideration of his financial welfare, Tayebwa started a small business at Nasser Road which enabled him to sustain his activities with the party, but the moment he was not among those pleading for transport refund and handouts, he was automatically branded a mole.

“I went to South Sudan and got lucky there and got some breakthrough, I earned some good money. The moment I returned and they saw me, they started saying I was using Museveni’s money and had become a spy. It is when I got to understand that when you are very poor, you are a good opposition,” Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa was a staunch member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and an activist together with Sam Mugumya, and Nandala Mafabi, among others. He contested on the FDC ticket, for the Youth MP Western Uganda seat but could not make it.

He consequently switched allegiance to the NRM and now serves as Deputy Speaker of Parliament.