Security has announced a breakthrough in investigations regarding last month’s shooting of a legal officer in Wakiso district.

Ronald Mukisa, 45, a legal officer working with IBC Advocates in Kampala was last month shot dead by unknown assailants as he entered his home at Kitiko Birongo in Ndejje division, Makindye Ssaabagabo in Wakiso district.

However, according to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, a joint team from CID, Crime Intelligence Directorate and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence made a breakthrough.

“The joint security teams made a breakthrough and arrested four key suspects, who were involved in the planning and killing of the lawyer,” Enanga said in a brief statement on Sunday morning.

Last month, police said that Mukisa would often return home late and on the fateful night,he arrived at the apartment parking lot at approximately 2300hrs.

After parking his dark blue Subaru Legacy with registration number UBJ 006K, he proceeded to close the gate and it was during his return to the apartment that neighbors heard gunshots, prompting them to investigate the commotion,” Owoyesigyire said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said an unidentified individual was seen shooting at Mukisa before briefly withdrawing, only to return and shoot him at close range multiple times in the head.

“The assailant quickly fled the scene and escaped on a waiting motorcycle, the direction of which remains unknown.”

Recently, Police arrested the former wife to the deceased legal officer to help in investigations.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Sunday said they had followed several leads which gave them a breakthrough on Saturday leading to the arrest of the four suspects.

He said investigations into the shooting continue in a bid to arrest more suspects.