Last night, Isabella Bar and Lounge was buzzing with excitement as party lovers gathered to experience the incredible Tusker Lite Neon Street Rave.

This was the fifth instalment of the electrifying series, and the venue was packed to the brim with eager revellers ready for a night of pure fun.

Before the rave kicked off, football fanatics were glued to their screens watching a thrilling UEFA Championship League finale, which had everyone on the edge of their seats. But, as the final whistle blew and Manchester City emerged victorious over Inter Milan, the mood was set for an unforgettable party with Tusker Lite.

The anticipation grew as the neon lights bathed the venue in a vibrant glow, signalling the arrival of the Kampala Boys, B2C. The crowd erupted in loud cheers as the trio took to the stage, ready to deliver a performance that would leave their fans in awe.

B2C wasted no time in entertaining their fans. They kicked off with crowd favourites like “Gwe Weka,” “Obulungi Bunuma,” and “Gutujja,” sending waves of excitement through the crowd.

The Kampala Boys then concluded with their performance with hit song “Munda Awo,” while taking a moment to express their gratitude to their fans and thanking them for their unwavering support.

“Our raves have been nothing short of exciting and fun. We have connected with our consumers in an exciting way by bringing these experiences directly to you at your favourite bar and showing up to Turn on Your Lite,” said Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Tusker Lite Brand Manager during the event.

The Neon Street Rave experiences are a part of the “Turn on Your lite” campaign, which celebrates those who break boundaries, challenge norms, and embrace a lifestyle with no limits. The raves have become a symbol of this adventurous spirit, providing a platform for people to come together and revel in the thrill of the night.

Since its launch in February, the series has been spreading its electrifying energy across the country, bringing unforgettable experiences to party goers and revellers seeking a good time. It has become the go-to event for those who want to let loose and dance under neon lights with their favourite artists.