The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija has in the latest changes elevated Uganda Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine to a new position.

In the changes announced on Friday, Baine who was recently promoted to the rank of Senior Commissioner of Prisons has now been elevated to become the deputy director in charge of corporate affairs and protocol in the Uganda Prisons services.

He previously served as commissioner in charge of corporate affairs.

The changes

In the latest changes, Dr.Byabashaija has confirmed five directors in Uganda Prisons Services, all at the rank of Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons, including John Bosco Tumwebaze(administration),

Milton Tiyo(correctional services), Robert Munanura(production and engineering), Hillary Bisanga(human resource management), and George Muge(corporate and cooperation affairs).

All these were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons by President Museveni last month.

In the heroes day changes, the Commissioner General of Prisons appointed four deputy directors including Jude Tadeo Kaliisa( in charge of policy and project development), Wilson Francis Magomu(in charge of estates and engineering), Frank Mayanja Baine(in charge of corporate affairs and protocol), and Julius Aloka( in charge of cooperation affairs).

In the same message, Dr.Byabashaija appointed new deputy officers in charge of nine prisons around the country.

“These orders take immediate effect,” Dr.Byabashaija said .

Dr.Byabashaija has been credited for causing changes which have seen the prisons described by many as one of the most effective government institutions in the country.

In 2020, he told the Nile Post that he has started on the process of a transition in prisons.

“I want to oversee a transition from my generation to the next generation. I have been here for quite some time and if you depart badly, you can cause some instability in the institution,” he said.

He insisted that he wants to prepare the next generation to smoothly take over and run matters in the Uganda prisons just like it has been done in the last 14 or so years under his helm.

“I would not wish to see the Uganda Prisons take that direction (being run by the army). I have commissioners, directors who can ably take over from me. Let me emphasize it so that they can take over from me properly.”

Dr.Byabashaija said because the Commissioner General is a “good” position with “packs”, he does not want to see scenarios where fights erupt over the top seat when he leaves but insisted he wants to see a transition happen automatically.

He said he has started on the professionalization journey for Uganda Prisons.

President Museveni in 2020 hailed a transformed prison.

“I want to thank prisons because I don’t hear much trouble there. It seems the discipline is quite high and I congratulate you on that,” Museveni said.

“I am glad with the doctrine of the prisons where every step is preceded by a course and promotional exams. With discipline, good health and promotional exams, nothing will stop you.”