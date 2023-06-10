He said social distancing had not been “perfect” at gatherings in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns but insisted the guidelines, as he understood them, were followed at all times.

Mr Johnson also used his letter to attack the direction of the government, saying “we must not be afraid to be properly Conservative” and warning the party’s majority was at risk.

“We need to show how we are making the most of Brexit and we need in the next months to be setting out a pro-growth and pro-investment agenda,” Mr Johnson argued.

“Why have we so passively abandoned the prospect of a Free Trade Deal with the US? Why have we junked measures to help people into housing or to scrap EU directives or to promote animal welfare?”

It was a direct aim at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – hours after he stepped off a plane from Washington where Mr Sunak was not talking about a free trade agreement with US.

And Mr Johnson’s statement was an attempt to rally Brexiteers in his party, suggesting his demise was driven by a motivation to “reverse the 2016 referendum result”.

The statement contained further criticism of former senior civil servant Sue Gray, who investigated lockdown gatherings at Number 10.

“I am afraid I no longer believe that it is any coincidence” that she will soon become “chief of staff designate” of the Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer, Mr Johnson wrote.

Ending his 1,000-word letter, Mr Johnson said he was “very sad to be leaving Parliament” before adding – “at least for now” – for anyone thinking he is about to retreat into obscurity.

Mr Johnson’s exit will trigger a by-election in his west London seat, which he held with a 7,000 vote majority in the 2019 election.

The Conservatives will also have to defend the Mid Bedfordshire seat of Nadine Dorries – a close ally of Mr Johnson – after she stepped down as an MP earlier on Friday.