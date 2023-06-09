Additional reporting by Brian Asiimwe

Ahead of the 2023 NSSF Kampala Hills run slated for July 2, at Kololo grounds, NBS Sport has confirmed media partnership worth shs 200M to support efforts to transform public schools across the country.

Proceeds from the run will go towards refurbishing class rooms, enhancing sanitation and hygiene and providing access to digital laboratories in a drive to improve the learning environment within various communities.

The partnership will see NBS Sport offer coverage and publicity for the run set for July 2 at Kololo grounds with participants expected to conquer the scenic Kampala hills.

NSSF deputy managing director Patrick Ayota explained the role of the run, “Over the last few years, we have supported a number of schools working with KCCA within Kampala and others upcountry.”

“Kampala is built around the seven hills and we are going to traverse them and those that have not been to certain neighborhoods it’s time for you to look at the various hills as you walk or run,” Ayota added.

He believes the partnership with NBS Sport will go a long way to support the cause, “This is a great partnership because it re-affirms the belief we have in each other. With the two giants coming together we believe we hope we can go places.”

NBS Sport general manager Joe Kigozi re-echoed the commitment to the run, “The NSSF Kampala run is one of the biggest runs because of the relevance it has and we are very committed to support the run.”

“We have offered media partnership worth shs 200M which is going to enable every Ugandan to understand the reason for the run. We are excited as a sports channel to support the initiative.”

Over 8000 runners are expected to take part in this year’s edition with kits going for shs 25,000.

As part of Ayota’s visit, he had the opportunity to experience an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Next Media Park, given by the Group CEO of Next Media, Kin Kariisa. The visit also included interactions with Next Media’s talented on-air team, making it a memorable occasion for all involved.

“Join me and our Next Media family, Ayota, his NSSF family, and thousands of others in supporting this noble cause! Whether you run, walk, or cheer others on, your presence at the #NSSFKlaHillsRun will matter much,” said Kin Kariisa

Kariisa expresses deep gratitude for Ayota’s commitment and vision in fostering collaboration between NBSportUg and the NSSFKla Hills Run.