President Museveni has announced he has gone into self isolation after testing positive for Coronavirus disease.

“I have therefore, self-isolated at Nakasero and I have delegated my work for today and tomorrow (Heroes’ Day in Luwero) to Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja,” Museveni said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the president said one of the three Covid tests he undertook had turned out positive with the virus and to this he said he had avoided sharing the same vehicle with the First Lady Janet Museveni as he went for the state of nation address at Kololo.

In his latest statement, the president noted after the 10 day long NRM retreat at Kyankwanzi, he on Tuesday started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms that he ignored and had his meetings as usual until yesterday.

“Yesterday morning, however, I noticed some mild flu-like symptoms in one of the nostrils (the right one). That is when I called my doctors to take samples and rule out Corona. They took three samples- one rapid and two PCRs. The rapid one was negative and so was one of the PCRs,” he said.

“However, one of the PCRs was positive. Taking precautionary measures, I traveled to Kololo, with a separate car from Maama’s car as the samples were taken back for reconfirmation. When I came back from Kololo, it was confirmed that I had Corona.”

Let guard down?

The president who has for the past three years been strict on observance of Covid guidelines including put on masks and Covid tests for his visitors to State House has of late seemed to have let his guard down.

Whereas Covid tests for all his visitors are still a must , the president has on several occasions been seen not wearing a face mask, especially while meeting visitors regarded as close to him.

Many have said this could have led to his Covid infection and Museveni could not agree more.

“However, recently, I had to give up masks because they have been causing me allergic reactions in the eyes and also in the throat. Do you remember when I lost my voice twice during the elections? That is part of the allergy.”

He said this is his second forced leave in the last 53 since 1971, when he started fighting Idi Amin.

“One other time, was when I had a problem of sinuses and I had to lie low for some days at Mweya. By God’s Grace all is well, and I am only experiencing mild symptoms. However, I always prefer to err on the side of caution and self-isolate for now.”

To this, Museveni said that he will now delegate the heroes day celebrations in Luweero tomorrow to the Prime Minister.