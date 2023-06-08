President Museveni has assured Ugandans and investors that the country is safe, away from fears of increased gun violence.

“Despite the recent isolated incidents of misuse of firearms, I wish to assure Ugandans and investors that Uganda is a secure and peaceful country,” Museveni said while dlievering the state of the nation address.

In the past one month, there has been a spike in cases of shootings around the country with over 10 people killed in separate incidents.

Earlier last month, State Minister for Labour, Col(Rtd) Charles Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard, Private Wilson Sabiiti who later turned the gun on himself.

A few days later, popular vlogger and social media critic, Ibrahim Tusuubira alias Isma Olaxes aka Jjaja Ichuli was shot dead by unknown assailants as he returned home in Kyanja.

A few days later, Ivan Wabwire, a police officer shot dead Uttam Bhandari, the proprietor and manager of TFS Financial Services at Raja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala over shs2, 130,000 he owed the money lender.

There were several other cases of shootings which raised the public’s concern over the growing gun violence in the country.

However, speaking on Wednesday, President Museveni described the incidents as being isolated but noted security is handling the issue.

“The recent isolated incidents of misuse of firearms and killing of innocent people are being handled with immediate response.”

He said government is strengthening the capacity of security agencies to

address emerging security threats; addressing discipline issues of security personnel in the UPDF, Police and prisons.

“We are also enhancing the security infrastructure to detect crime before it happens; and addressing the welfare of personnel in security uniforms.”

He said despite the challenges, Ugandan security agencies are doing a good job, citing the just concluded Uganda Martyrs day celebrations at Namugongo that he said were successfully handled without any major incident.

“The ability to manage a huge, pre-announced event like the recent Martyrs Day without any insecurity incident while terrorists are still running around in neighbouring countries such as Congo and Somalia demands salutations for our security personnel, weaknesses, here and there, notwithstanding.”

“While we quarrel with our security people and criticize them, they are miles away from the many groups in the world. While we criticize our people we should also appreciate them.”