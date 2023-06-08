Mathias Mpuuga has said that the fallen former member of Parliament Kato Lubwama’s ascendancy to the House motivated so many people to pick interest in politics.

Mpuuga, who is the Leader of Opposition, made the statement on Wednesday following the passing of the former Rubaga South Member of Parliament.

Known for his career as a comedian, Kato Lubwama ventured into politics and was elected in 2016 as an independent candidate defeating seven other contenders.

The artiste-turned politician was first pronounced dead by his business associate and events promoter Bajjo, real name Andrew Mukasa, via TikTok, before it was later confirmed through his social media platforms by the page administrator.

The fallen actor allegedly succumbed to complications resulting from his long standing heart condition.

Mpuuga said that the fallen MP was very creative, imaginative, very humorous and a very warm and kind person.

“I know so many people who were never interested in parliament and politics got interested. If tomorrow or today we have more people in parliament from his field, it is because Kato Lubwama motivated them and we shall immensely miss him, the field of art will miss him immensely,” said Mpuuga.

The Leader of Opposition said that Lubwama’s entry into parliament surprised many because he had never been known to be political.

“He was an acerbic playwright, a composer and a stage master at that. Personally, he was a very close friend…I knew him in my early years as a young man in the service of the King and the Kingdom…so I knew him from his service on CBS radio and he was one person who attracted me to go to theater to watch his plays,” said Mpuuga.

He also said that the late Lubwama added colour to the tenth parliament by his larger than life presence, describing him as a free spirited and no holds barred person who would criticise anyone, everyone, anywhere wherever.