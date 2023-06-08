Kin Kariisa, the CEO of Next Media, today had a highly productive quarterly engagement with the exceptional team of On-Air Talent at the Next Media Park. These regular engagements have proven to be of immense value to the organisation due to several compelling reasons.

One of the primary reasons these engagements hold significance is the emphasis on open communication. Kariisa firmly believes in the power of transparent discussions with the Transformers, as their insights, concerns, and ideas are invaluable in shaping the future of Next Media. Through these meaningful exchanges, Next Media has built a strong foundation and continues to thrive.

Moreover, these engagements serve as a source of empowerment and growth for the Transformers. During the session, Kariisa focused on providing the on-air talent with a deeper understanding of the strategic initiatives undertaken by Next Media.

“Sessions like today’s empower the Transformers, giving them a deeper understanding of our strategic initiatives. Part of our focus today was further encouraging personal growth while also offering opportunities for their contributions,” he stated.

Kariisa expresses gratitude for the exceptional team and acknowledges the fruitful outcomes of the engagement.

The insights gained from the engagement have equipped Next Media with the tools to serve stakeholders across all platforms better. Kariisa’s confidence in the team’s ability to apply these valuable insights is evident, and he looks forward to continuing to elevate the impact and reach of #NextMediaUG.