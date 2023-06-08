Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has replaced two state governors, state-run new agency Suna reports.

It comes as fighting intensifies in the capital, Khartoum, and other areas between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – the two seized power in a coup in October 2021 but are now involved in a power struggle.

Gen Burhan dismissed North Kordofan state governor Fadlallah Mohamed Ali al-Tom, and Sennar state’s Al-Alim Ibrahim al-Nour. Caretaker governors have been appointed.

No reason was given for their dismissal.

Parts of North Kordofan have witnessed fierce battles between the warring parties though there has been no fighting in Sennar state.

At least 883 civilians have been killed and more than 3,800 others wounded since the conflict erupted on 15 April.

Source: BBC