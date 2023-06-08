The long-awaited final endorsement for either singer Pius Mayanja or Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin by self-proclaimed Ghetto Gladiator Robert Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has ended with the NUP president sticking by the fence.

Although about a month ago, Bobi Wine hinted that he loved Alien Skin’s music, he is now stuck between him and Pallaso, whom he claims has also been by his side.

Bobi says that Pallaso and Alien Skin are both “vibrant artistes”.

Pallaso will host his love fest concert at Lugogo stadium while Allien Skin will host his Sitya Danger concert at Freedom City tomorrow.

Previously, concerts that have been blessed by Bobi Wine or those close enough to him have turned out successfully while those he has not endorsed have flopped miserably.

Therefore, as both artistes and their fans geared up for the Friday battle, there were calls to Bobi to throw his lucky die.

Speaking about both shows, Bobi has advised fans not to stay at home, but find a show of the two to attend.

“Kampala has so many people that can fill both venues – Freedom City and Lugogo. It has happened before. Dear friends, please go out and support your choice. Just don’t stay home,” he said.

However, Bobi said that Alien Skin is a true representation of the ghetto and “THAT IS WHO WE ARE.”

“We owe him support, love and guidance,” he said.

“PALLASO is my good friend and I owe him love. In 2018 at my darkest- when I was abducted, tortured and held by the military, he was among the few artistes who used their music to call for my freedom. I will never forget that. I wish him a good concert,” he added.