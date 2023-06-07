One of the six people accused of participating in the kidnap and subsequent murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa has chosen the option of remaining silent as a form of his defence to rebut the allegations against him by the state.

“My Lord, I had discussion with my client and he said he will not say anything in court,” defence lawyer, Geoffrey Sserwanga told court on Wednesday morning.

Asked by the trial judge, Isaac Muwata to confirm the claims by his lawyer, Hassan Kisekka confirmed he will not defend himself.

“It is true I chose to keep quiet,” Kisekka told court.

The law

According to the law, when court finds that there is a case to answer for an accused, they are required to defend themselves.

They can defend themselves by either taking an oath with the guidance of their lawyers and this means they will be cross examined on their defence.

The second option is giving defende without taking oath and this means they cannot be guided by their lawyer and also cant be cross examined by the state prosecutors.

The third option is choosing silence and this means the accused will not be asked any questions and to this, court only has to rely on the evidence of the prosecution either to find them guilty or not guilty.

Charges

Five people including Coporiyamu Kasolo alias Arsenal, Johnson Lubega aka Manomano, Sharif Mpanga, Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge, and Hassan Kisekka alias Masadda, are facing six counts of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery, offences committed in 2019 at Lungujja, a Kampala suburb before dumping the bodies in Nakitutuli swamp along the Mukono-Kayunga Road.

Their co-accused, Isaac Ssenabulya, alias Kisunsu earlier pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 40years imprisonment.

He was used as a state witness.

The trial continues.