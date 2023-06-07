NRM leaders have vowed to reclaim Busiro North after overcoming divisions among themselves.

Leaders in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) acknowledged that the divisions that emerged in Busiro North during the NRM primaries led to the loss of the constituency to the opposition.

The expressed determination to ensure that president Museveni and the party regains regain support in in Wakiso district and Buganda at large.

The leaders made the remarks as the party embarked on a mobilization drive and research survey in Wakiso District. The first meeting took place at New Life Resort, Kakiri Town Council in Busiro North Constituency.

This exercise, which began last month, involves holding meetings with community leaders and grassroots party supporters in different parts of the district.

The purpose, according to the party officials, is to discuss the impact of government programs within communities and create a platform for information sharing to foster productive coexistence among party members.

The aim is also to assess the progress of implementing the party manifesto and engage with the community.

NRM party Vice Chairperson for Buganda Region, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssubi expressed his belief that this mobilisation drive is a crucial opportunity for the party to regain support in the region.

To win back Busiro North, Kiwanda emphasised the need to strengthen support for the official party candidate and effectively communicate the party’s message to the electorate.

He made it clear that retaining power is a top priority for the NRM.

He called on party leaders and supporters to collaborate with party flagbearers in mobilising the population and promoting the government’s development agenda. He also urged the offices of the RDCs to address the issue of rampant land disputes.

Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja Nsereko highlighted that the party officials were assigned by President Museveni, the national chairman, to organise the constituency conferences.

She emphasised that their presence demonstrated a commitment to engaging with the people beyond election periods, addressing concerns raised by party members.

Namayanja expressed gratitude to the voters of Wakiso for the 30% of votes the president received in the district during the 2021 general elections.

She compared this to the 90% votes received in some districts, noting that the importance of increasing support in Wakiso.

Namayanja emphasised the unity and cohesion within the party leadership, urging all attendees to embrace teamwork and avoid divisions within the party.

She proposed an alternative to party primaries, suggesting that supporters in the constituency identify a candidate to contest unopposed, eliminating potential divisions.

She passionately called for the elimination of cliques within the NRM, focusing on the development of the area and unity within the party. Namayanja acknowledged the party’s diminished influence in the central region due to poor performance in the last national elections.

Drawing inspiration from President Museveni’s ability to engage with adversaries, such as talking to Kony and inviting Obote’s son to the table, she stressed the importance of resolving internal differences and building a stronger and more united party.

Namayanja said that winning support for the NRM in Buganda would grant the region a better position to advocate for development programs and resources. She urged everyone to vote for the NRM and prioritise mobilisation efforts to strengthen the party’s bargaining power for national initiatives.

She also addressed the issue of opposition lies, highlighting the importance of countering them with truthful information about government programs and their benefits for the people.