Officials from the ruling NRM party secretariat have kicked off a mobilization drive in Wakiso district aimed at assessing the progress of the implementation of the manifesto.

The exercise which began last month involves holding meetings with community leaders and grassroots party supporters in different parts of the district.

On Tuesday, NRM party leaders including the deputy Secretary General, Rose Namayanja, treasurer Amb.Barbara Nekesa Oundo and vice chairperson for Buganda, Godfrey Kiwanda held a meeting at New Life Resort in Kakiri town council.

Speaking at the meeting, Namayanja highlighted that the secretariat officials had been assigned by the party national chairman, President Museveni to organize the constituency conferences.

She emphasized that their presence demonstrated a commitment to engaging with the people beyond election periods, addressing concerns raised by party members.

Namayanja expressed gratitude to the voters of Wakiso for the 30% of votes the president received in the district during the 2021 general elections, comparing it to the support in other districts, noting that it is high time the NRM support in the district increases.

She urged party members and leaders to embrace teamwork but also avoid divisions in the party.

The NRM deputy Secretary General proposed an alternative to party primaries, suggesting that supporters in the constituency can identify a candidate to contest unopposed, eliminating potential divisions.

She admitted that the NRM support in Buganda has diminished but noted it is high time the party engaged with its adversaries but also solve the internal differences.

According to Namayanja winning support for the NRM in Buganda would grant the region a better position to advocate for development programs and resources.

She also spoke about what she termed as opposition lies that she said need to be countered with the right information about government programs and their benefits for the people.

Namayanja proposed turning the NRM offices into a comprehensive information center where Ugandans can access all information regarding government programs at the district and village levels.

The party national treasurer, Amb. Barbara Nekesa Oundo, reiterated that the party chairman had tasked secretariat leaders to spend less time in office and instead reach out to the people at the grassroots.

“After this mobilization exercise, we trust that we shall have strengthened the NRM party at the ground level.We expect to receive performance reports from our local leadership at the district headed by the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) as we take stock of what we promised our people,”Nekesa said.

The Parish Development Model national coordinator, Denis Galabuzi, hailed the NRM for ushering peace and stability in the country since 1986.

“Today, the only challenge facing our country is poverty within households. The NRM strategy and plan to eradicate poverty is through wealth creation and increasing household income,” Galabuzi said.

He however said government has put in place programs like the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, and youth livelihood fund aimed at alleviating poverty.

The constituency conference was also attended by the NRM Women’s League Chairperson, Lydia Wanyoto, among other leaders.