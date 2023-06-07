Former Rubaga South Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama is dead. Lubwama reportedly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a medical facility.

Lubwama’s death was first announced by business associate and events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo Events.

The former MP allegedly succumbed to complications resulting from his long standing heart condition on June 7 at Stana Medical Centre in Bunamwaya.

Lubwama first shot to fame as an actor and playwright in the 1990s. He was the founder of Diamonds Ensemble that is credited, along with a wave of theatre companies, that revived the art-form in Uganda.

As interest in theatre going waned in the 2000s, Lubwama would transition to the nascent FM radio medium, furthering his renown on CBS FM Kalisoliso programme. He would form a powerful partnership with fellow actors Abby Mukiibi and Patricko Mujjuka as their show vied for the most listened to morning show in Uganda. His performance name on the show was Bisso.

The bubbly comedian would then stun the country with yet another career transition when he was elected the Rubaga South member of parliament in 2016. He would infamously quip, when asked why he was not vocal in parliament, “I came to eat.” Implying that his decision to seek a parliamentary seat was purely to advance his business interests and not serve his constituents.

Lubwama would lose his seat in 2021.

Since his exit from parliament, Lubwama had been re-establishing himself in the entertainment field. He had founded B24 TV, started a YouTube channel and made regular appearances on other digital platforms, most memorably on NBS TV’s UnKut and Kasuku.

Unapologetic about his “silent parliamentary record” to the end, Lubwama blamed the abrupt end of his political career on the “lies” of his political rivals in the National Unity Platform headed by fellow artiste Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

He scoffed that he did not miss parliament because it gave him a chance to return to his private businesses, including dealing in maize flour.

Lubwama was 52 years old at the time of his demise.

Kato Lubwama was born August 16, 1970. Lubwama was a twin whose brother Isaac Wasswa who also passed away years ago.