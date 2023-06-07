The International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala has jailed Bishop Nkurunziza Fiarce eight years after being convicted of child trafficking.

Nkurunziza together with Reveland John Nsiyemana, both Rwandan nationals and Charles Ndora and Valens Byakusenge who are Ugandans were charged of 14 counts of aggravated child trafficking and operating an unlicenced children’s home contrary to sections 56 and 109 of the Children Act .

Prosecution led by Jacqueline Okuii told court that Bishop Nkurunziza operated a non-governmental organization and Church under Tukyuuke Holy Ministries that between August and November 2019 went around villages in Mtomera and other neighboring villages in Kibaale district convincing parents and guardians to handover their children to his ministries for free sponsorship in pre-primary and primary school.

Using agents, he collected dozens of children aged between 4 to 15 years both girls and boys and enrolled them to schools under his organisation and elsewhere whom he later transported to Nansana where he rented a house and kept them .

He also hired a matron with no training in child care and guardianship to take care of them as orphans.

The group would later take pictures of the children and used them to solicit for funds from abroad.

The were arrested in 2019.

On Tuesday, Bishop Nkurunziza entered a plea bargain agreement with the state and was therefore convicted.

Justice Andrew Bashaija consequently sentenced him to eight years imprisonment for each count of aggravated trafficking in children and three years for operating an unapproved children’s home.

The judge said the sentences are to run concurrently .