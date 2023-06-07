Africa Tourism and Environment Initiatives (ATEI) recently organised a highly successful climate change awareness marathon/walkathon and green expo, bringing together individuals, organisations, and stakeholders to champion environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

In spite of the early hour, the invigorating morning breeze tempted numerous participants to forgo their Sunday sleep and gather at the location, dressed in their athletic outfits, carrying labeled kits and corporate shirts.

Undisturbed by the potholes, these dedicated runners, eager to take part in the second instalment of the Environment and Climate Change awareness marathon, displayed unwavering resolve. Their motivation soared even higher when Rosie Angoi the secretary general of Uganda National Commission of Unesco and H.E Jan Sadek, the European Union ambassador to Uganda and flagged them off, riding alongside on his bicycle, accompanied by the Uganda People Defense Forces (Air Force Band), guiding their path.

Supported by UNDP, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Museum and National Forestry alongside POA TV, the event was also strengthened and attended by Ngamba Island, UN Women, UNESCO, Care International, NSSF, Miss Tourism and Ekkula Sustainable Tourism, Chimpanzee Sanctuary, Simba Telecom, Uganda Red Cross Society.

Bismac Moses Amumpaire , the team leader of Africa Tourism and Environment Initiatives, expressed his gratitude to all the participants, exhibitors, and sponsors for their invaluable contributions in making the event a resounding success. He highlighted the significance of such initiatives in raising awareness, fostering dialogue, and driving positive change towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

In his words, H.E Ambassador Jan Sadek, arriving in style on his bike, addressed the crowd, saying, “I would like thank Africa Tourism and Environment Initiatives for organizing this initiative and to congratulate everyone for participating in this awareness initiative. I call upon all of you to be champions of climate change, ambassadors of sustainability, and advocates for a greener future. Together, we can drive the necessary transformations, embrace clean technologies, and foster resilience in the face of climate change. I assure you that the European Union will stand firmly with you in this noble endeavour.”

The event, held under the theme Beat plastic pollution for a sustainable future,” aimed to raise awareness about the climate change scourge and promote green initiatives for a greener and more sustainable future.

Each marathon participant was awarded a certificate and a tree seedling, serving as a symbolic representation of their dedication to fostering a more environmentally sustainable world through the Pet A Tree initiative. Proceeds from this marathon go to Greening Karamoja through the Pet A Tree initiative.