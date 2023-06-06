Roofing sheets manufacturer, Uganda Baati Limited has unveiled to the market, stone coated roofing tiles named Lifestile.

Speaking at the launch of the new premium roofing product at Kampala Serena Hotel, the state minister for urban development, Mario Obiga Kania hailed the private sector for playing a leading role in innovation and technology which has been a cornerstone in the housing sector.

“Companies like Uganda Baati have spearheaded research and innovation which is good for the industry. Addition of new products on the market after research provides for genuine qualitative competition of the building materials for our population which offers a wide opportunity for the population to choose from and in turn make the product cheaper across the market and affordable,”

This can help improve the accommodation problem the country faces.

He encouraged other companies to emulate Uganda Baati to do more qualitative innovations using more of local materials to enable them reach the bigger public.

“This will help the public access durable but affordable materials for the satisfaction of the population. Uganda’s durable housing is still low both in rural and urban areas. In rural areas population needs durable but environmentally friendly housing units. These challenges need to be addressed quickly due to the rapid urbanization of our country since 5.2% of our population moves to urban areas every year.”

The minister hailed Uganda Baati for being the leader in the roofings sector in the country for more than 60 years.

“I urge you to continue leading innovation like you have done since the 1960s. Take advantage of the liberal industry by innovating on local products using local materials.”

Macklean Kukundakwe, the Marketing Manager for Uganda Baati described the new product as one that withstands all weather conditions because of its “UV qualities and are safe for rain water harvesting. We are set to redefine premium with an extraordinary environmentally friendly product right from manufacturing.”

She noted that Lifestile premium stone coated roof tiles are ultimate roofing solution since they are fireproof, wind-resistant, lightweight, and attractive.

“The other advantage is that this new product is lightweight. What does lightweight mean? This means it will not weigh down on your structure like clay tiles which are heavy. You will be the pride of the neighbourhood when you choose Lifestile.”

According to Anthony Nganga, the Safal Group Marketing, Communication and External Affairs Director, the new product is set to revolutionalise the roofings industry.

“The epitome of a good roof has been a clay tile but what we are saying is that we want to reset the benchmark. Lifestile is going to be the new definition of what we should aspire for. This product is what everyone should be yearning to get,” Ng’anga said.