The Inspectorate General of Government Beti Olive Namisango Kamya has defended herself on statements made recently regarding corruption, insisting that what she said was the reality.

Kamya came under criticism by a section of Ugandans when she gave a pep talk to workers of National Medical Stores (NMS), telling them that she and other government officials will not suffer from the effects of corruption, but the ordinary Ugandans will.

Kamya’s pep talk followed her impromptu visit to the NMS offices where she found a handful of staff members on a day where all staff are expected to be on duty.

Speaking to them later, she castigated their laxity, urging that while she and their boss are cruising luxury cars capable of manoeuvring the bad roads, staff members and other Ugandans will continue suffering the impact of bad government practices until they all rise up to fight against such things as corruption.

“Some people were calling for my resignation because of the statement I made, but even the next IGG will get that car I am driving and won’t feel the potholes. The next IGG will also travel in business class when traveling out, that’s the reality,” Kamya said while appearing on NBS TV Tuesday morning.

“People are ignoring the reality I am talking about. The real victims of corruption should come out and fight it. This is the bitter truth,” she added.

Kamya said that the beneficiaries are not only government officials, adding that even the officials in opposition are enjoying the life that comes with such privilege.

“All the people in government, including the legislators in Opposition, have benefited from public resources, being flown abroad for treatment.”

She urged the public to join in the fight against corruption by reporting and taking on their leaders.

“The victims must know that they are victims and join the fight against corruption. Once people know that they are victims, they will fight. You saw the citizen-led war on Entebbe Airport and Kampala roads. That’s the way to go,” she said.